American singer Nicole Scherzinger strikes poses at S’pore attractions including Haw Par Villa

Recently, Nicole Scherzinger — former member of pop group The Pussycat Dolls — arrived on Singapore’s shores.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 45-year-old American singer-songwriter struck poses at some of the island’s famed tourist attractions.

This included iconic spots such as Haw Par Villa and Gardens By The Bay.

On 1 May, Scherzinger gave her followers a sneak peek of her time in Singapore via an Instagram carousel. The post was published as a paid partnership with Visit Singapore, which is run by the Singapore Tourism Board.

One clip showed her spinning around against the stunning backdrop of the Cloud Forest waterfall at Gardens By The Bay.

The following day, the singer uploaded a video of herself clad in four glamorous outfits as she sashayed through Gardens By The Bay, Haw Par Villa, and Sentosa Sensoryscape.

“Get ready to redefine runways,” an in-video text said.

In her caption, she highlighted that these were some of her favourite locations to visit.

Also shared behind-the-scenes snippets of her time in Singapore

Scherzinger revealed more behind-the-scenes snippets of her visit in another post.

At Haw Par Villa, she went up to a statue holding a pipe and remarked, “I wanna know what this guy is smoking.”

After her cameraman told her that he thought it was smoking opium, the singer cheekily said that she “thought this was a religious site”.

She also posed with some of the sculptures at the theme park, which is inspired by Chinese folklore and myth.

Many who commented on her post sent her well wishes and welcomed her to the island.

One also said that the singer visited “many magical places” during her time at the Lion City and complimented her outfit.

