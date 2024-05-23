Up to 20,000 new homes to be built at Bukit Timah Turf City

Up to 20,000 new public & private homes to be built at Bukit Timah Turf City

In about 20 to 30 years, Bukit Timah Turf City will see 15,000 to 20,000 new public and private homes.

This marks the first time in nearly four decades that public housing is planned for Bukit Timah.

Moreover, to optimise the living environment, the estate will integrate “homes, heritage, nature, and amenities” as part of its development.

These proposals were announced in a media release by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (23 May).

URA identified 27 buildings and structures of heritage significance for potential retention

In particular, the estate’s transformation will take into account its heritage value.

Notably, Bukit Timah Turf City boasts an illustrious history of 66 years as the Lion City’s second racecourse.

Thereafter, it was largely zoned for future residential use since 1998.

After URA conducted a Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA), it identified 27 buildings and structures of heritage significance.

These include the North and South grandstands, stables, and racetracks, among others.

To conserve the site’s heritage value, some mitigation strategies have been recommended.

For example, buildings that can be retained should be treated with “sensitive restoration and adaptive reuse”.

177 plant & 25 fauna species found to have conservation significance

In addition, URA executed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to analyse the extent of environmental impact that could come with the development.

The study subsequently identified 177 plant and 25 fauna species as having conservation significance.

Among the endangered animals were the Straw-headed Bulbul and Sunda pangolin.

Notably, the study suggests to retain two forested areas:

Eng Neo Avenue Forest

Bukit Tinggi

There were also recommendations to connect the two areas to facilitate ecological connectivity.

At present, a 100m-wide lushly planted connection is set to link them.

Morover, additional studies will be conducted to integrate these two forested areas into future park networks.

Plans for Bukit Timah Turf City to be car-lite & pedestrian-friendly

Agencies have consulted residents in the area to share their suggestions for amenities.

“Taking onboard their views, Bukit Timah Turf City is planned to be people-centric, pedestrian-friendly and car-lite,” URA wrote in the media release.

Two MRT stations on Downtown Line and upcoming Cross Island Line will serve residents in the estate.

To further enhance transport accessibility, a comprehensive pedestrian and cycling network will also be built.

Featured image adapted from Purcell Architecture on Medium.