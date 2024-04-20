Taylor Swift visited Gardens By The Bay in S’pore with boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift posts photo of herself at Gardens By The Bay with boyfriend Travis Kelce

Though Taylor Swift was in Singapore for more than a week last month, not much was known about her actual whereabouts on the island except for the National Stadium.

The megastar has since revealed that she visited at least one local attraction: the famed Gardens By The Bay.

She went there on a romantic outing with her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift stands in front of Gardens By The Bay supertrees

The surprising nugget of information was revealed by Swift in a 15-second YouTube Short posted on Saturday (20 April) that was also uploaded as an Instagram Story.

Set to the strains of “Fortnight”, a song from her new album, the clip shows quick-fire scenes of Swift doing mundane activities like cooking, sewing, working out and partying on a yacht with friends.

However, one quick snippet would catch the eye of any Singaporean — lasting just a second, it shows Swift and Kelce at the Supertree Grove in Gardens By The Bay.

The couple were enjoying a light show while standing hand-in-hand in front of one of the supertrees that hold up the OCBC Skyway.

Kelce was in Singapore from 7-9 March

Kelce was first seen attending Swift’s concert on 8 March — her fifth out of six shows in Singapore.

That means their visit to Gardens By The Bay could’ve taken place that very night or the night before, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived here on 7 March and left on 9 March after Swift’s final show, according to Page Six.

In a podcast on 13 March, he told his brother Jason that he checked out “the world’s largest greenhouse” with “the world’s biggest waterfall in a greenhouse” and loved it as he’s a “big plant guy”.

Couple also dined at Marina Bay Sands

Gardens By The Bay wasn’t the only place Swift was seen at besides from the National Stadium.

On 28 Feb, she also dined at Japanese restaurant Koma in the Marina Bay Sands.

She then reportedly ate there again on 8 March — on the same night as her concert — but this time with Kelce in tow.

Couple’s relationship going strong

The relationship between Swift and Kelce seems to be going strong as he was depicted more than once in the recent YouTube Short.

Besides the scene at Gardens By The Bay, he was also seen giving her a sweet peck on the cheek as she was cooking.

A track in her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on Friday (19 April), has also been said to be about him.

In “The Alchemy”, she uses football as a metaphor for their love, with lyrics like: “So when I touch down call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team”

It’s good to know that one of the memories she has with her new man is in Singapore, at one of our most well-known attractions.

Also read: ‘I’ve been hearing about Singapore my whole life’: Taylor Swift says mother spent childhood here

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taylor Swift on YouTube and Taylor Swift on Instagram.