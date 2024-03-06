Taylor Swift spotted at Koma Japanese restaurant in Marina Bay Sands on day off

Taylor Swift spotted leaving Koma restaurant in Marina Bay Sands

Patrons at Koma in Marina Bay Sands were enjoying their meals when they spotted global superstar Taylor Swift dining at the same establishment on Tuesday (5 March).

The 34-year-old singer completed the third ‘The Eras Tour’ show in Singapore the day prior, and has two days off before resuming her concerts on Thursday (7 March).

Footage of Swift at the popular Japanese restaurant surfaced on a TikTok account with the username @garygaryocp hours after her visit.

The 16-second clip has since garnered more than 40,000 views at the time of writing.

Taylor swift seen leaving popular Japanese restaurant Koma

The video, taken from a distance, showed the singer getting up from her seat at the restaurant.

At least six other people accompanied her as she began to make her way out.

She appeared to be sporting a strapless top and wore her hair in an up-do during her time at the establishment.

Upon noticing the person taking the video, a man from Swift’s entourage, presumably a bodyguard, shone a torchlight at the camera and motioned for the person to stop recording.

The caption of the video said in Chinese: “The bodyguard was very rude.”

Incident sparks debate on whether it’s right to record celebrities in public

TikTok users who came across the video seem to have mixed feelings towards the footage of the star’s night out.

Some users disagreed with the caption, saying that the bodyguard was just doing his job.

There were also those who urged fans and members of the public to let Swift enjoy her time in Singapore without disturbance.

On the other hand, there were also users who believe that privacy is not guaranteed when one is in a public area.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s hair gets curlier as she performs, fan thinks it’s due to S’pore’s humidity

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @garygaryocp on TikTok.