Taylor Swift’s hair gets curlier as she performs, fan thinks it’s due to S’pore’s humidity

Taylor Swift rocks ‘progressively curlier’ hair as she performs in the Singapore heat

Footage has surfaced showing the hair of Pop superstar Taylor Swift getting curlier the longer she performs during her concert in Singapore.

The video, which has garnered more than 2 million views on TikTok, captures the changes in Swift’s hairstyle across different segments during her 3-hour-long performance.

The fan who uploaded the video, 34-year-old Travis Lim (@travlim on TikTok), believes that the frizziness is due to the hot and humid weather of the Lion City.

Lim posted the video to TikTok on Sunday (3 Mar). Speaking to MS News, the fan said that he recorded the clips when he attended Swift’s first show on Saturday (2 Mar) with a friend.

He wrote in the in-video text: “Taylor’s hair but it gets progressively curlier from Singapore’s heat and humidity.”

“The curls really said let them free in Singapore,” he added in the captions.

Lim said that he only noticed the changes to her hair after the concert while looking through the videos he took from his Cat 2 seat.

The 34-year-old fan realised that Swift’s hair was already a little wavy when she was performing songs from her 2019 album ‘Lover’ at the start of her show.

Towards the middle point of her concert, as she played tracks from her album ‘Reputation’, the curls became more obvious, said Lim.

His video also showed the final form of Swift’s hair — which, at this point, was at its curliest — as she closed off her set with music from her most recent album ‘Midnights’.

Fans advised to dress comfortably for the concert to combat warm weather

TikTok users who came across Lim’s video mostly related with the changes in Swift’s hair texture in Singapore’s climate.

“Good to know even Taylor Swift’s hair cannot survive Singapore’s humidity,” said one user.

At the time of writing, this particular comment has gained 8,684 likes.

When asked if he has any tips for fans attending the subsequent shows, Lim provided the following advice:

Avoid bringing bags

Reach the venue by 4.30pm to ensure sufficient time to clear security and enter the stadium

Dress comfortably as it will be warm throughout the show

Featured image adapted from @travlim on TikTok.