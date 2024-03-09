Travis Kelce spotted at Taylor Swift S’pore concert on 8 March, both mark reunion with a kiss

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift concert in Singapore at National Stadium on 8 March

On Friday (8 March), Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was seen attending her concert at the National Stadium.

Prior to his appearance, it was widely speculated if the American professional footballer would appear at the show.

After the concert, attendees witnessed a romantic moment between the two as they shared a kiss off-stage.

An MS News reader spotted the 34-year-old athlete at around 10pm, when Swift started her last song of the night, ‘Karma’.

In a video provided to MS News, Kelce stood to the right side of the main stage, nodding along to the tune.

During her live rendition of ‘Karma’, Swift also changed the lyric ‘karma is the guy on the screen’ to ‘karma is the guy on the Chiefs’.

It was about Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) in the US.

Another concertgoer captured Kelce’s reaction to the lyric change, who danced with his hands to acknowledge the sweet gesture.

Swift and Kelce share a kiss off-stage in Singapore

Sometime after the concert, some fans witnessed the pair’s romantic reunion.

After walking off the stage and waving to her fans, Swift ran into Kelce’s arms before kissing him to the resounding cheers of the crowd.

They then left the arena while still in each other’s arms.

Prior to his appearance, there had been speculation about Kelce’s reunion with Swift in Singapore.

In a post on X on 6 March, journalist Tom Withers said that Kelce is heading to Singapore.

This was after he attended a National Basketball Association (NBA) match with his brother, recently retired NFL player Jason Kelce.

According to Page Six, Withers found out the details of Travis Kelce’s travel plans while talking to the brothers outside the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room.

