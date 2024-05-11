Lorry allegedly makes illegal U-turn on Tuas Second Link & hits bus, injures 5

Bus driver and 4 passengers injured after Tuas Second Link accident

A traffic accident along Tuas Second Link on Thursday (9 May) night left five individuals injured.

The accident involved a lorry and bus — the former was suspected of making an illegal U-turn before colliding with the latter.

Investigations are currently underway.

Lorry allegedly makes illegal U-turn along Tuas Second Link

According to Oriental Daily, the lorry driver crashed into a Causeway Link bus after allegedly executing an illegal U-turn along Tuas Second Link.

The impact of the collision sent the bus crashing into a road barrier, injuring the bus driver and four other passengers.

A passer-by uploaded a short video on the ‘Johor Bahru Customs Both Checkpoint’ Facebook group, showing the aftermath of the accident.

Police investigations ongoing

Lin Zhen Fang (name transliterated from Chinese), deputy managing director of Handal Indah — which operates Causeway Link buses — said it’s believed that the lorry driver made an illegal U-turn, causing the bus driver to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a road barrier.

According to Ms Lin, the bus driver and four passengers sustained injuries due to the accident. The five individuals were conveyed to the hospital following the collision.

The bus company lodged a police report on the night of the accident. Investigations are ongoing.

