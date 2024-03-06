Sabrina Carpenter hugs actor Barry Keoghan after opening for S’pore Taylor Swift concert

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan seen hugging at Taylor Swift concert on 4 March

For quite some time now, rumours have been swirling of a relationship between American singer Sabrina Carpenter and Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The pair seemed to confirm the gossip recently, when Carpenter publicly embraced Keoghan after performing in Singapore.

A video of their interaction went viral on TikTok, with more than five million views at the time of writing.

Sabrina Carpenter hugs Barry Keoghan after performance

TikTok user @lilosilvaras or Daym Silvaras uploaded a video of Carpenter and Keoghan’s affectionate interaction on Monday (4 March).

Speaking to MS News, the 26-year-old Architectural Associate said that she witnessed the moment on Night 3 of ‘The Eras Tour’ that same evening at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Both Daym and her friend were able to recognise actor Keoghan, who starred in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’, even from a distance.

She had her phone ready to record Carpenter heading backstage and was shocked to see Keoghan appear too. Daym said: “I didn’t expect to see Barry there at all, and we all gushed when they hugged! We thought it was so sweet! I was so happy I was able to record the sweet moment between the two, I’m a fan of their crafts.”

Other concertgoers who also spotted the pair hugging reacted with audible “aww’s”. Suffice to say, many were surprised to see Keoghan in the flesh.

Fan didn’t expect TikTok video to go viral

When asked how she feels about her TikTok post going viral, Daym remarked that she didn’t anticipate it happening at all as she rarely posts on the platform.

Hence, receiving almost non-stop notifications about users’ engagement with her post was an unusual experience.

However, she admits that reading the comments is fun and that she can understand the positive reactions.

Daym and her siblings even joke that if the views can be converted directly to cash, they’d be rich by now.

Featured image adapted from @lilosilvaras on TikTok.