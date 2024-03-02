‘I’ve been hearing about Singapore my whole life’: Taylor Swift says mother spent childhood here

Taylor Swift says mother grew up in Singapore as grandmother was an opera singer based here

Most people in Singapore would know that megastar Taylor Swift is having her first of six concerts here tonight (2 Mar).

But some may be interested to learn that she has a special family connection to us — in fact, she has been hearing about our tiny nation her “whole life”.

That’s because, as she revealed on stage, her mother spent her childhood in Singapore as her grandmother was an opera singer based here.

Swifties light handphone torches as she sings ‘Marjorie’

One of the many highlights of Swift’s first concert in Singapore for years was when she sang “Marjorie”, a hit from her 2020 album “Evermore”.

During the song, Singapore Swifties lighted their handphone torches as she crooned the emotional ballad.

The song was written as a tribute to Swift’s late maternal grandmother, Marjorie Finlay.

She loved how fans honoured her family

After singing the song, Swift sat down at the piano and noted how the crowd lighted their phone torches during “Marjorie”.

Apparently, that meant a lot to her as she said she loved how fans honoured her family with what they did.

That’s because the song is about her “mum’s mum”, she added.

Mother of Taylor Swift grew up in Singapore

In fact, Swift’s mother Andrea spent “a lot of her childhood” growing up in Singapore, she said to cheers from the crowd.

When Swift would come here on tour, her mother would take her to her old haunts, including where she lived and studied.

Thus, the American pop star added:

I’ve been hearing about Singapore my whole life.

So to get to come here and play such a big show with “so many beautiful, generous people” means the world to her, she said, adding:

I already love you.

Taylor Swift’s grandmother performed in Singapore

For those who’re wondering what the story behind this is, Swift’s grandmother was an opera singer who performed in Singapore.

According to an article published in The Straits Times (ST) on 21 Nov 1968, Marjorie Finlay was chosen to play the soprano lead in a production of “The Bartered Bride”, an opera by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana.

The show was staged at the Victoria Theatre over five nights.

Like her granddaughter, Finlay had performed all over the world, including in locations like Venezuela, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

Marjorie lives on in granddaughter’s songs

Swift’s mother’s family was living in Singapore as her engineer father Robert moved them here for work.

They later returned to Texas, and Finlay passed away in 2003 when Swift was just 14, according to Rolling Stone.

She lives on in Swift’s music videos, where old photos of her have popped up, including in the lyric video for “Marjorie”.

It’s quite obvious that Finlay’s musical talent has been passed on to her granddaughter, and gratifying that Singapore played a part in it.

