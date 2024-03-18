Elderly cyclist knocked down by car in Toa Payoh after crossing at red man

Car collides with elderly cyclist at Toa Payoh Central on 17 March

On Sunday (17 March), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of a collision at a traffic junction in Toa Payoh Central, where a car rammed into an elderly woman on a bicycle.

The clip showed the cyclist riding along a pedestrian crossing, even though the red man had lit up, indicating for her to stop.

As vehicles that had stopped started moving forward, a red car knocked the cyclist down.

Many commenters have called out both the driver for their failure to check their blindspot before accelerating, as well as the cyclist for her failure to adhere to traffic rules.

Cyclist fails to stop at red man light in Toa Payoh

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at a traffic junction in Toa Payoh Central at 11.57am on Sunday (17 March).

The footage showed the elderly cyclist riding along the pedestrian crossing, despite the red man visibly lit up, warning people not to cross.

In the video, the cyclist seemingly gestured to the vehicles on her left, letting them know she was crossing.

As though aware of her presence, the vehicles didn’t move forward until she cycled past their lanes.

However, the driver of a red car may have not seen the elderly woman and advanced anyway, ramming into her just as she was about to reach the end of the crossing.

The impact knocked the cyclist off her bicycle and onto the ground, after which the clip ended.

Whether the elderly cyclist sustained any injuries from the incident is unclear.

Both cyclist & driver faulted for accident

After watching the video on Facebook, some netizens, despite their pity, called out the cyclist for failing to stop at the red man at a pedestrian crossing.

Others blamed the driver of the red car, saying they should have checked the crossing before driving off.

Overall, many commenters agreed that both the cyclist and the driver could have done better on both ends.

