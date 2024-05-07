KL outranks S’pore in list of best destinations for remote work

KL ranks higher than Singapore in Best Destinations For Remote Work ranking

Singapore landed in 78th place while neighbouring Kuala Lumpur (KL) ranked 22nd in global HR website Remote’s list of Best Destinations for Remote Work.

The report did not provide a detailed explanation for Singapore’s position in the ranking, but said it was “chosen because it is the best fit to the mix of factor rankings”.

In contrast, KL was praised for its fast internet, “ample” selection of co-working spaces, and favourable visa conditions, making it attractive for remote workers.

Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal clinched the top two spots on the list, respectively.

Singapore was ranked 78th in Remote’s Best Destinations for Remote Work ranking, more than 50 places below KL, which came in 22nd.

The report described KL as a “captivating smash of ethnicities from across Asia” with a food scene that reflected its melting pot of cultures.

Remote also listed several factors that make it ideal for digital nomads:

Fast internet

Ample co-working space

Friendly visa conditions

World-class airport

Meanwhile, Remote offered little explanation for Singapore’s ranking in the list, noting that it was “chosen because it is the best fit to the mix of factor rankings”.

Taipei is highest-ranking Asian country in remote work ranking

Of the top 25 countries in the ranking, four were from Asia.

Taipei is the highest-ranking Asian country at 5th while Bangkok leads Southeast Asia at 16th.

Several Asian countries are also in the top 5 of certain categories.

Bangkok and Taipei came in 1st and 2nd for lowest cost of living among the top 20 destinations while Tokyo leads in the low inflation category.

KL also ranked 4th on the list of top spots for remote work visas and incentives, along with Bangkok in 3rd.

The Best Destinations For Remote Work report was based on 25 series of data across eight components:

Internet infrastructure

Attractiveness

Openness

Quality of life

Incentives for remote workers

Cost of living

Safety

Inflation

