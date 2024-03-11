Car rams into cyclist at Punggol Road zebra crossing, both road users called out for recklessness

Car collides with cyclist at Punggol Road zebra crossing on 10 March

On Sunday (10 March), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a clip of a collision along Punggol Road, where a car rammed into a passing cyclist.

The footage shows the driver failing to notice an oncoming cyclist along the crossing and promptly hitting him with their car.

Many commenters have called out both the driver for their failure to slow down at a zebra crossing, and the cyclist for his failure to dismount and push his bicycle at the crossing.

Car fails to slow down when approaching zebra crossing

According to SGRV, the incident took place near the Punggol Road exit of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) at 6.34pm on Sunday.

The recording shows the car driving at a constant speed, exiting left towards Punggol Road.

Although there was a zebra crossing there, the car kept moving forward, its driver seemingly unaware of the oncoming cyclist on the right.

The driver then rammed into the cyclist as the latter cycled across the zebra crossing.

The impact knocked the cyclist off his bicycle and onto the ground. But a few seconds later, he managed to get up and walk towards the front of the car.

He then wheeled his bicycle to the pavement and away from the road. Whether he sustained any injuries is unclear.

After that, the cyclist and a passenger who opened their car door appeared to exchange words before the clip was cut short.

Netizens say both cyclist & driver at fault

Having watched the clip, some netizens called out the driver for failing to check their surroundings before proceeding.

Meanwhile, some others blamed the cyclist, whom they said should “slow down or dismount before crossing”.

However, many were in agreement that both the driver and the cyclist could have done better. The driver could have practised safe driving, while the cyclist should not have assumed that cars would give way, they said.

Also read: Car & cyclist collide while switching lanes in Tampines, 1 person taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.