Car & Cyclist Collide While Switching Lanes In Tampines, 1 Person Taken To Hospital

Car Hits Cyclist Along Tampines Road On 6 Jan

On Saturday (6 Jan), footage of a car colliding with a cyclist on Tampines Road began circulating on social media.

The video showed the accident happening moments after the rider filtered from the centre to the rightmost lane.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has since confirmed that it sent one person to Sengkang General Hospital (SGH).

Car collides with cyclist on Tampines Road

Citing the contributor’s account of what happened, Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV wrote that the incident occurred along Tampines Road at 7.23am on 6 Jan.

A clip of the incident started by showing the point-of-view of the dashcam vehicle driving down the street.

A short distance away in front, a cyclist was cruising along the centre lane.

In what was perhaps an unfortunate turn of events, the cyclist attempted to turn into the rightmost lane at the same time the dashcam vehicle did.

Unable to control the speed within such a short distance and timeframe, the car collided with him.

Shortly before the collision, another cyclist was also seen riding across the three lanes from the divider to the grass patch on the left side of the street.

1 person conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they received an alert about a road traffic accident at about 8.10am on 6 Jan.

According to the SCDF, the incident occurred at the junction of Tampines Road and Tampines Link. Paramedics conveyed one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

Last month, a similar accident occurred in Pasir Ris whereby a cyclist collided with a Mazda car.

They had failed to notice a red light signal at a traffic junction, resulting in the incident.

