Cyclist Seemingly Fails To Notice Red Man Traffic Signal In Pasir Ris, Collides With Mazda

Cyclist Collides With Mazda At Pasir Ris Junction After Crossing At Red Man Signal

A cyclist who seemingly failed to notice the red man signal and proceeded to cross a junction in Pasir Ris ended up colliding with a Mazda car.

The impact of the crash subsequently flung them onto the road.

In the end, only the bicycle lying on the road was visible, while the cyclist likely lay on the ground in front of the car.

Mazda collides with cyclist in Pasir Ris

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shared footage of the accident, which they claimed occurred at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Monday (11 Dec) at 4.44pm.

The video starts by showing a Mazda driving down the street once the traffic lights at the junction it had been waiting at turned green.

At the same time, a cyclist appeared to be travelling across a pedestrian crossing a few metres ahead.

With the green light in favour of the car, this would usually mean that the red man would be flashing for the pedestrian ahead — or in this case, the cyclist.

So when the cyclist crossed anyway, it was almost inevitable that the Mazda ended up crashing into them, the impact sending the cyclist flying off their bicycle.

While the bicycle landed several metres away after bending in an awkward manner, the cyclist seemed to have fallen in front of the Mazda.

According to SGRV, the cyclist had failed to notice the red man signal, which likely resulted in the collision.

At the time of writing, there are no reports about the accident, so we don’t know the cyclist’s current condition. But hopefully, they didn’t suffer any serious injuries and will remember to stay alert the next time they cross any junctions.

Netizens say cyclist should have been more alert

The video, which went viral on Facebook, attracted a lot of viewers who had opinions to share.

Most of them appeared to blame the cyclist for the accident, pointing out that they should have noticed the red man signal.

One user noted the importance of paying attention to traffic light signals, stating that the risk otherwise was not worth it.

There were those, though, who had a different view on the matter.

For instance, one Facebook user said the driver should have exercised caution, even with the traffic light signal turning green in their favour.

Similarly, another netizen said they should have been more alert and noticed that the cyclist was at the crossing.

This isn’t the first time a collision involving a cyclist has occurred in recent months.

Back in October, footage circulated of a cyclist getting flung off his bicycle after getting hit by a car at Fullerton Road.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.