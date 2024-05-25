Cars in Jurong West damaged by fallen wet concrete from BTO construction site

Cars damaged by wet concrete from Jurong West BTO construction site

Multiple cars parked near a Housing and Development Board (HDB) construction site at Jurong West were damaged by concrete mixture that had fallen from one of the high-rise buildings.

A post by the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page showed the cars damaged by the fallen concrete.

HDB is currently investigating the incident.

Fallen wet concrete from BTO construction site damages parked cars

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at Block 959 Jurong West Street 91 on Thursday (23 May).

Photos of the aftermath showed three cars covered in the fallen wet concrete.

The substance had damaged the vehicles, cracking the rear windscreen of one of the cars.

The rear glass windshield of another car had shattered completely from the concrete.

Meanwhile, construction workers were seen attempting to wash off the substance from one of the cars.

Another photo showed a man in a black shirt covered with beige spots, likely from the fallen concrete.

The concrete had allegedly fallen from a high-rise building at a nearby construction site.

A sign on a barricade near the incident showed that the construction site was for a HDB housing project, comprising two blocks of 14-storey residential buildings.

HDB investigating incident

In response to queries from MS News, HDB confirmed that the incident occurred at the Nanyang Opal BTO construction site.

A bucket carrying a concrete mixture was in the process of being lifted by a rope when it became entangled with supportive props.

The mixture subsequently discharged from the bucket and spattered on the vehicles below and one of the car’s drivers.

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

HDB took the opportunity to apologise for the damage caused and is taking steps to resolve the issue.

“The building contractor has been in touch with the affected driver and the other car owners on a resolution. HDB is also working with our contractors to review the incident and enhance the site’s work processes to prevent a recurrence,” HDB stated.

HDB also assured it is taking a “serious view” of the incident and is currently investigating the matter.

“Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority… We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksites,” HDB said.

