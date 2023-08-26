Car Gets Splattered By Cement Mixer In Mountbatten, LTA Urged To Step Up Enforcement

Car Gets Splattered By Cement Mixer In Mountbatten, Driver Says Visibility Was Reduced

When drivers see heavy vehicles on the road, they usually try to avoid them, but that may be difficult when they’re on a smaller thoroughfare.

A driver was driving down a narrow street in Mountbatten when she encountered a cement mixer, she said.

Unfortunately, her entire car somehow ended up getting splattered, including her windscreen.

She urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to step up enforcement action on these heavy vehicles.

Car driver complains to MP about cement mixer

In a Facebook post on Saturday (26 Aug), Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan said the incident happened to a resident in his area.

She had stopped her car and brought the matter up to him after her car was splashed with cement, he added.

He has resolved to ask LTA to step up enforcement action against the cement trucks.

Cement splashes onto car as cement mixer passes

In the comments, the driver elaborated on the incident, saying it happened at about 11.20am on Saturday (26 Aug) morning.

As she was driving down Crescent Road — a two-way residential estate road off Mountbatten Road — she passed by a cement mixer.

As the heavy vehicle sped past her car, cement splashed onto it, she said.

Windscreen was covered with cement

Worse still, the incident caused her windscreen to be covered with cement.

This obviously reduced her visibility considerably.

She had no choice but to inch her way home slowly, despite the danger of driving with low visibility. This took her a “painful” 10 minutes, she said.

The driver added that some of the cement that “decorated” her car couldn’t be removed, marking a permanent stain on it.

She called for LTA to do more to track down irresponsible drivers and contractors.

Netizen questions whether cement trucks are allowed on road

A netizen pointed out that Crescent Road is a very narrow road, with just one lane in each direction. Thus, they questioned whether cement trucks were even allowed to go there.

The resident also confirmed that the incident took place on the portion of the road that’s north of Mountbatten Road, though she’d met the MP at the southern stretch.

According to the LTA, cement mixers are considered Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) or Very Heavy Goods Vehicles (VHGVs) depending on whether they have a maximum laden weight (MLW) of 3,501-16,000kg (HGVs) or above 16,000kg (VHGVs).

Such vehicles need a valid Vehicle Parking Certificate (VPC) to park at designated parking spaces located away from residential areas when not in use.

It’s indeed unfortunate that the driver’s car got splattered with cement but thankfully she didn’t get into an accident.

Hopefully, the authorities can find the cement mixer driver responsible for the incident.

Featured images adapted from Lim Biow Chuan on Facebook.