S’pore Boy In Accident With Cement Truck Requires 16 Surgeries, Family Concerned About Heavy Vehicles

Boy Requires 16 Surgeries After Accident With Cement Truck In 2022

A 10-year-old boy met with a severe accident after a cement truck ran him over twice in 2022.

Since then, he has had 16 surgeries and was warded for almost half a year.

His injuries are severe, and his parents are worried he may never walk or have a normal life again.

Mr Lee, his father, is concerned that other heavy vehicles may endanger other pedestrians.

Boy run over by cement truck at Upper Changi Road East on 18 June 2022

The accident took place on 18 June 2022 at the junction of Upper Changi Road East.

While 10-year-old Cayden Lee was crossing the road with the green man in his favour, the cement truck made a left turn and ran him over.

The truck’s second left front tyre ended up pinning Cayden’s left flank.

People at the scene asked the cement truck driver to reverse the vehicle.

However, he misunderstood them and instead moved the truck forward, Mr Lee said.

This resulted in further injuries to Cayden’s left flank and severe wounds.

“The ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive at the scene because both the side and main road at this T-junction are similarly named Upper Changi Road East,” Mr Lee pointed out.

He said the ambulance hotline had to call him again to seek directions for the driver.

Boy in hospital for almost half a year after accident with cement truck

After he was sent to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Cayden had to undergo 16 surgeries.

He sustained severe injuries to his right leg and left waist, as well as internal injuries.

The area between the anus and scrotum was also damaged and they had to cut an opening on his left stomach so he can excrete waste.

He had to be warded for almost half a year, and Mr Lee says he is unsure whether Cayden can walk again.

Cayden was deformed and scarred as a result of the injuries.

Mentally, he is also scarred — Mr Lee claimed he also became withdrawn and did not speak to anyone.

To make matters worse, Mr Lee’s mother had to be hospitalised in August last year.

She passed away on 17 October 2022, which meant Cayden could not see his grandmother one last time as he was also hospitalised.

Seeks assistance from authorities regarding safety

Following the ordeal, Mr Lee said he wrote to numerous ministers and his Member of Parliament.

The email contents were regarding the flouting of traffic rules at the junction where Cayden was run over.

“It is the only entrance into several construction sites with heavy vehicles moving in & out throughout the day, plus there are also pedestrians & cyclists crossing the junction,” Mr Lee pointed out to the ministers in his emails.

But the situation does not appear to have improved at that junction.

“The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had only given typical paper replies, and the illegal parking situation persists there,” he said.

Mr Lee showed MS News some pictures of such illegal parking activities, dated 18 March 2023.

Even though an LTA sign warns motorists not to park on the double yellow lines, Mr Lee spotted a truck doing just that.

Mr Lee asked, “The violation of our laws is rampant, and what are our government and authorities doing about this repeated flouting of our regulations by errant heavy vehicle drivers?”

“Please be reminded that placing a placard before the bus stop is clearly not effective, and there were no enforcement officers on site,” Mr Lee added in an email seen by MS News.

Mr Lee also said he met some of the ministers in person.

However, Mr Lee feels they were unempathetic and only gave standard replies during their correspondence, or never replied.

Shocked after driver gets stern warning

In late March 2023, the Traffic Police informed Mr Lee that they would issue the cement truck driver a “stern warning” for inconsiderate driving causing grievous hurt.

The driver will also return to his home country.

When Mr Lee asked why the driver was not prosecuted, he said there was no reply.

Wants to raise awareness

Besides the ordeal Mr Lee and his family have gone through since Cayden’s accident, he is also worried about the recent spate of heavy vehicle accidents and fears they may be more rampant than in his area alone.

“These are causing great concern for us as our entire family has been suffering as a result of the accident,” Mr Lee said.

MS News understands that LTA has engaged in ongoing efforts to step up enforcement at the Bedok South location.

Besides signs educating motorists, officers have informed shops in the area that parking there is illegal.

MS News has reached out to the Traffic Police for comment. We will update the article if they respond.

