SLE Exit Closed After Tipper Truck Topples & Spills Dirt, Blocking Road

Tipper Tuck Topples At SLE Exit Connecting To Southbound BKE

An exit connecting Seletar Expressway (SLE) and Bukit Timah (BKE) was closed for several hours on Thursday (15 June) afternoon.

A tipper truck had allegedly skidded and toppled on its side, spilling dirt across the road and blocking the exit.

Members of the public were seen attempting to clear the mess with shovels and spades in hand.

Passers-by clear dirt after tipper truck topples at SLE exit

At about 1.15pm on Thursday (15 June), pictures started circulating on Telegram showing the aftermath of the accident.

The accident reportedly happened at the tail-end of the SLE exit connecting to southbound BKE. Here’s the brief location of where it likely happened.

Pictures show a green tipper truck lying on its side with the rear wheels dangling awkwardly.

Black tyre marks were also visible across both lanes of the exit, suggesting that the truck could’ve swerved wildly before ending up in that position.

Subsequent pictures show several men surrounding the dirt on the road and bending over, possibly trying to clear the path.

In another video, the men — including one wearing office attire — scooped away dirt using shovels and hoes.

SLE exit closed for at least three hours

At about 1.21pm, LTA shared an advisory on Twitter announcing the closure of the BKE (PIE) Exit on SLE due to an accident.

In a subsequent update six minutes later, LTA said the resulting tailback extended till the SLE exit connecting to Woodlands Avenue 2.

As of the time of writing, there haven’t been any updates on whether the exit had reopened.

However, a Telegram user shared at 5.04pm — more than three hours after LTA’s advisory — that the exit remains closed.

If you know anyone who might be affected by the closed exit, be sure to inform them so they can arrange to take an alternative route.

While the accident would have undoubtedly caused its fair share of inconvenience, we’re heartened by the kampung spirit displayed by those who came together in an attempt to clear the road.

