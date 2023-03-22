Riders & Pillions Thrown Off Motorcycles After Collision On BKE, 4 People Conveyed To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Riders Flung Off Motorcycles During BKE Accident On 21 Mar

Road accidents can happen in the blink of an eye.

Recently, one motorcycle collided with another on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Dashcam footage showed the rider cruising from the first to the third lane when it clipped the front of another motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the riders and their pillions were flung off the vehicles.

Motorcycles collide after abrupt lane change on BKE

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV first posted a video of the accident on Wednesday (22 Mar).

Based on the caption, the accident occurred on Tuesday (21 Mar) at around 10.40pm.

Judging from the clip, the collision itself happened within a span of a few seconds.

At first, a motorcycle from the rightmost lane made a sharp cut across the middle lane.

However, the rider appeared to have not noticed an incoming motorcycle in the leftmost lane.

The first motorcycle then clipped the front of the incoming motorcycle, causing both riders to lose balance.

In a flash, the motorcyclists and their pillion riders were flung off, their bodies tumbling as the vehicles skidded down the road.

Based on the footage, both motorcyclists appeared to be riding with pillions.

Riders flung off from the impact

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 10.45pm.

The accident occurred along the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint before the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

Paramedics conveyed four persons to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital. The patients’ current conditions are unclear.

Drive safely on the roads

We hope that those involved in the accident will be able to make a full recovery.

For all road users, let’s take this as a reminder to drive responsibly and stay safe on the road.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.