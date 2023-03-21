Family Of Johor Couple In Fatal Accident Believes Motorcycle Was Rear-Ended, Police Seeking Witnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcycle Of Johor Couple Reportedly Shows Signs Of Being Rear-Ended

Last Thursday, a Malaysian couple tragically lost their lives after meeting with a fatal accident en route to Singapore for work.

According to The Straits Times, they were travelling on the Bukit Indah Highway in Johor Bahru towards Tuas Checkpoint between 6am and 7am when the accident occurred.

While the exact circumstances remain unclear, a subsequent inspection found signs of a light collision on the motorcycle’s rear compartment.

It is suspected that the motorcycle got rear-ended, causing it to lose balance and crash into the road shoulder.

Motorcycle of Johor couple likely rear-ended as vehicle has signs of collision

According to 8world News on Monday (20 Mar), Tan Lay Khim, the older sister of the female victim, shared new developments in the couple’s case.

She said she had brought the motorbike to a “professional motorcycle shop” for assessment.

While the couple had lost their lives in the accident, the motorcycle’s frame didn’t suffer much damage, apart from a broken front light.

However, the workers found signs on the motorcycle’s rear suggesting it was hit from the back — likely by another vehicle.

The rear collision is believed to have caused the motorcycle to lose balance and crash.

The latest findings corroborate what an eyewitness recounted: a silver car reportedly collided with the bike from the back.

Johor police appealing for eyewitnesses

The bereaved family is currently appealing for footage that would help provide a better picture of what happened.

The Iskandar Puteri District Police had similarly posted an appeal for footage and information on Saturday (18 Mar).

Anyone with information on the accident between 6am and 7am on Thursday (16 Mar) may contact Inspector Muhammad Hafizuddin Hamdan at +6018 577 9391 or the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters at +607 510 1322.

Husband & pregnant wife pass away en route to Singapore for work

The couple, Low Kim Cheong, 36, and Tan Lay Ru, 30, were reportedly travelling from Johor to Singapore for work when they met with a fatal accident.

The accident was even more tragic because Lay Ru was pregnant with a child then.

All three lives perished as a result of the road accident.

The couple leaves behind a two-year-old son.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.