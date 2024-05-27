Dog forced to stand on hind legs after being leashed to van in IKEA Alexandra carpark

Dog leashed to van in IKEA Alexandra carpark forced to stand on hind legs

A dog leashed to a van in IKEA Alexandra’s carpark has been spotted standing on its hind legs involuntarily.

Due to the short leash, the small dog was forced to stand on its two hind legs to avoid being choked.

Onlookers who saw the distressing incident alerted IKEA’s security in an attempt to find the van driver and rescue the restrained dog.

Dog leashed to van spotted standing on hind legs

The incident was brought to light by the owner of an Instagram dog account, who spotted the leashed animal at the IKEA carpark lot 343 at around 1.30pm on Sunday (26 May).

They were on their way out of the carpark when they saw the leashed dog standing on its hind legs, with its front paws pressed up against the van’s door.

The dog was allegedly barking repeatedly in an attempt to get someone’s attention.

As the leash was too short, the dog was unable to rest comfortably on all fours.

Concerned for the animal’s safety, the onlooker alerted IKEA of the situation in an attempt to find the dog’s owner.

In a subsequent update, it was revealed that IKEA’s security attended to the dog and was actively looking for the animal’s owner.

SPCA alerted of incident

After watching the video, many Instagram users expressed concern for the dog’s wellbeing.

Another owner of an Instagram dog account who goes by the name Totto went the extra mile to alert the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) about the incident.

They stated that IKEA was unable to locate the dog or the van after the video was posted on Instagram.

Outraged by the incident, Totto called out the dog owner’s inexcusable behaviour.

“While I want to give the owner the benefit of the doubt, the situation is totally unacceptable and poses a significant danger to the furkid,” the caption read.

AVS to take over the case

Speaking to MS News, Totto said that SPCA reported that the National Parks Board’s Animal & Veterinary Services (AVS) has taken over the investigation to check on the car plate number of the car in question.

MS News has reached out to the OP, IKEA, and AVS for comment.

Also read: Woman Called ‘Heroine’ For Confronting Man Who Left Dog Leashed Outside Jurong Coffeeshop In Hot Sun

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @milo_lim_shiba on Instagram.