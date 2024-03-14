5-year-old boy in China falls off balcony & dies while grandmothers play mahjong

Child falls to his death after grandmothers fail to watch him while playing mahjong

A 5-year-old boy died after falling from a balcony in Sichuan Province, China last Saturday (9 March).

The boy’s grandmothers, tasked with looking after the boy, were reportedly playing mahjong at the time.

Seemingly engrossed with their game, the pair did not notice the tragedy until a few hours later.

Grandmothers were playing mahjong when boy fell to his death

According to China Press, the five-year-old’s parents worked out of town and would often leave the boy in his grandmothers’ care.

On the day of the tragedy, the grandmothers were playing mahjong and seemingly unaware of the boy’s whereabouts.

Unbeknownst to them, the five-year-old fell to his death from the balcony of their home.

The boy was only found a few hours later when a resident from the complex found him lying at the foot of the building.

A large crowd soon gathered around the body, with many of them asking about the boy’s family.

Family members nowhere to be seen even after resident found boy’s body

Paramedics later arrived at the scene and pronounced the five-year-old dead.

At this point, the boy’s grandmothers were still unaware of their grandson’s demise.

The police added that the boy’s family members were still nowhere to be seen even 30 minutes after the resident discovered the child.

