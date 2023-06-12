M’sia Lorry Driver Dies In Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Accident, Children Were Waiting To Celebrate His Birthday

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lorry Driver & Father Of 2 Dies In Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Accident

Numerous motorists cross the Causeway every day, but some of these journeys have unfortunately resulted in tragedy.

At 9pm last Saturday (10 Jun), a man from Johor lost his life after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The 45-year-old was en route home from Singapore when an unknown vehicle collided with his motorcycle.

At the time, his wife, daughter, and son were waiting for him at home with a cake to celebrate his birthday.

His family are now appealing to the public for dashcam footage to assist with investigations.

Motorcycle suspected to be hit by lorry driver

The victim, Lim Han Tiat, had been on the Skudai Highway heading towards Johor Bahru when the accident took place.

A Facebook post by Mr Lim’s sister-in-law revealed that a lorry driver may have been responsible for the hit-and-run.

She said that eyewitnesses had seen a lorry driver colliding with her brother-in-law’s motorcycle and did not stop after it happened.

Due to the lack of CCTV cameras at the scene of the incident, she is now appealing to the public in hopes that witnesses can provide dashcam footage.

Photos accompanying the post show the deceased’s motorcycle in a severely damaged state and lying flat against a divider.

Victim of motorcycle hit-and-run had 2 children aged 14 & 10

Mr Lim, who worked as a lorry driver in Singapore, leaves behind a wife and two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

According to Sin Chew Daily, his family was waiting at home to celebrate his birthday at the time of the accident.

His birthday was on 7 June, but he could not come home that day due to work commitments.

However, he promised his daughter that he would be back on 10 June after work to cut the cake.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Mr Lim’s sister-in-law said that his daughter had already bought a cake and put it in the refrigerator.

After waiting for some time, she decided to call her father. However, it was not his voice she heard on the other end, but a stranger’s.

The man then passed the phone to someone else claiming to be from a funeral parlour, who said that Mr Lim could not hold on for much longer.

Mr Lim’s daughter then contacted another aunt of hers immediately after that.

The aunt thought it was a scam at first but later rushed to the scene after calling back and finding out more about the situation.

Sadly, she was informed while en route to the scene of the incident that Mr Lim had passed away.

Man to be laid to rest in Johor on 14 June

China Press reported Mr Lim’s sister-in-law as saying that he was his family’s pillar of support.

With his untimely demise, his family has lost their breadwinner.

Mr Lim’s wake will take place in Skudai, Johor this Wednesday (14 June).

As a gesture of support, Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament (MP) Liew Chin Tong has donated RM2,000 (S$580) to help Mr Lim’s family during this difficult time.

Witnesses with relevant information or dashcam footage may contact his office at +60167386276.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Lim’s family. May they find the strength to overcome this great loss.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Facebook.