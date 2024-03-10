71-year-old man dies after collision with bicycle at Old Jurong Road, family seeks witnesses

Family seeks witnesses to 6 March accident involving 71-year-old man & bicycle at Old Jurong Road

A 71-year-old man died after a collision with a bicycle at the traffic junction of Old Jurong Road at around 6.45am on Wednesday (6 March).

The traffic junction is near the site of the former Bukit Timah Fire Station.

The man’s family is appealing for any witnesses to the accident.

71-year-old Sun Shiming (name transliterated from Chinese) suffered severe head injuries after the accident on Wednesday (6 March).

He had a blood clot in his brain which required imminent surgery, his son told Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Sun was rushed to the hospital where he underwent an operation, but doctors told his family that he had suffered cerebral edema, which means that his brain was swollen with fluid.

Even if he survived, he would likely be in a vegetative state.

After the family discussed their options, they decided to allow him to pass on.

Mr Sun’s time of death was 11.23pm that night.

Had no health issues

Mr Sun’s son, Mr Sun Fuping, said his father’s death was “difficult to accept”.

His father had no known health problems and a recent health examination revealed no major issues.

“For a healthy person to suddenly meet with a traffic accident, it’s really hard for our family to accept,” he said.

Both the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and bicycle.

The pedestrian was taken in an unconscious state to the National University Hospital (NUH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Family appeals for witnesses

As there were no CCTVs at the site of the accident, Mr Sun’s family is seeking any witnesses to assist with police investigations.

Members of the public can contact the family at 9760 8990 or 9763 8387.

