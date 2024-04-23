7-year-old girl among 6 people injured in multi-vehicle collision on PIE

6 people injured in multi-vehicle accident on PIE on 22 April

Multiple vehicles collided on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (22 April), resulting in injuries to six individuals, including a seven-year-old girl.

The accident happened on the same day as another multi-vehicle collision in Tampines that claimed two lives.

Investigations by the police are still in progress.

Multiple cars involved in PIE crash

A video on the SGRoad Blocks Telegram group shows the aftermath of the accident on the second lane of the PIE.

Six cars, including a red Trans-Cab taxi, sustained damage from the collision, with their boot compartments and car hoods smashed in.

Following the accident, authorities closed off the two leftmost lanes of the expressway.

Multiple police cars, ambulances, and a fire engine were observed at the scene.

6 people taken to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed being alerted to the crash along the PIE towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit at approximately 9.40pm.

They transported three people to the National University Hospital and three others to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), two male drivers aged 34 and 37 were among those taken to the hospital.

The rest were four female passengers between the ages of seven and 46.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Also read: Multiple Cars & 1 Motorcycle Crash Along KPE, Motorcyclist & Woman Taken To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @SgRoad on Telegram.