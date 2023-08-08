Multiple Cars & 1 Motorcycle Crash Along KPE, Motorcyclist & Woman Taken To Hospital

Several Cars & 1 Motorcycle Involved In Accident Along KPE

On 5 Aug, a collision involving several cars and a motorcycle occurred along the KPE towards ECP before Tampines Road Exit.

Pictures of the accident’s aftermath then circulated on social media.

A motorcyclist and woman suffered injuries from the crash, and authorities transported them to Changi General Hospital.

Cars & motorcycle crash along KPE

A netizen who posted pictures from the incident to Facebook told MS News that the collision occurred at a section of the KPE at around 12.10pm.

In one of the images, a motorcyclist wearing a helmet lies down on his side in the middle of the road, seemingly unconscious.

Another picture shows a woman sitting cross-legged on the expressway. Her hand is wrapped in a white bandage, with spots of blood clearly visible.

Other images reveal at least four vehicles gathered around the pair, parked in the vicinity.

Several passers-by wait in the surrounding area, with one of them attending to the injured duo.

A motorcycle is also seen lying on its side in front of a car, indicating that a collision between the two must have occurred.

It had resulted in debris being scattered across the expressway in a separate picture.

In the caption, the OP urged family members of the motorcyclist and the woman to step forward.

Riders taken to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received an alert about the incident on 5 Aug at about 12.15pm.

It occurred along the KPE towards ECP before Tampines Road exit. Upon arrival at the scene, they conveyed two persons to Changi General Hospital.

This collision wasn’t the only road accident to have occurred recently.

On 4 Aug, a far more tragic incident took place on Tuas Second Link, whereby a 25-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist collided with a motor trailer.

He then succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene.

