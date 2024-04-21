Changi Airport Terminal 5 will be linked to T2 via tunnel with automated people-mover system

Underground link connecting Changi Airport Terminal 5 to T2 will be 2.5km long

Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5), a megaproject expected to change the face of Singapore aviation, will be connected to the other terminals by tunnel.

This 2.5km-long underground link will run from T5 to Terminal 2 (T2), providing a direct link to the rest of the air hub.

One of its features is an automated people-mover system.

Tunnel will run under runway from Changi Terminal 5 to T2

The tunnel between T5 and T2 was revealed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in response to queries from Lianhe Zaobao.

It is understood that the tunnel will be built from the airside — i.e. the area after immigration — and run underneath Runway 2, which is in between T5 and the rest of the terminals.

The distance between T5 and T2 is about 2.5km, the CAAS spokesperson said.

However, CAAS didn’t give specific details on how the two terminal buildings would be connected.

Connection will have automated people-mover system

What’s certain is that the tunnels will have an automated people-mover system.

This will be similar to the existing SkyTrain that connects terminals 1, 2 and 3, said The Straits Times (ST).

In addition to that, there will also be a separate baggage conveyor belt system so passengers can transport their luggage between terminals.

T5 will be connected to the rest of Singapore via a dedicated ground transportation centre with rail, bus and other point-to-point transport services.

Project budgeted at S$722 million

The cost of building the connection is projected to be more than S$722 million.

That figure is listed under the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT’s) estimated expenditure for Budget 2024.

This is against the projected total expenditure of S$14.24 billion for MOT in the financial year 2024, of which S$11.79 billion is for development expenditure.

A S$622 million contract was awarded to the local subsidiary of Chinese construction firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co. in October 2023, according to stock exchange filings quoted by ST. It taps the firm to design and build underground structures for the new link.

Changi Terminal 5 set to be ready in the mid-2030s

According to CAAS, the underground link is part of ongoing infrastructure works for the 1,080-hectare Changi East development project, which includes T5.

Its land is almost as big as that of the entire Changi Airport, according to a factsheet released by the airport in 2022.

When completed, T5 will be able to handle about 50 million passengers per year.

After a delay of about two years due to Covid-19, it is set to begin construction in 2025 and be ready in the mid-2030s.

Besides T5, Changi East will also include a three-runway system and an industrial zone.

MS News has reached out to Changi Airport for more info on the underground link.

