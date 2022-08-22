Changi Airport Terminal 5 To Be Operational In Mid-2030s, Will Handle 50 Million Passengers A Year

Changi Airport Terminal 5 Will Be More Sustainable & Pandemic-Ready

On Sunday (21 Aug), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong made several important announcements during his National Day Rally (NDR) speech.

Grabbing headlines were the new mask-wearing requirements and the impending repeal of Section 377A.

Another exciting update was about the resumption of work on a fifth Changi Airport terminal, which came to a stop for two years during the pandemic.

Besides being able to handle 50 million passengers a year, the new terminal will be more energy-efficient and pandemic-ready.

Changi Airport Terminal 5 to be operational around mid-2030s

In his speech, PM Lee shared about the “ambitious plans” that are in store for Changi Airport.

These include the construction of Terminal 5 (T5), which is as large as all the other four terminals put together.

In fact, we are building one more new Changi Airport. It’s huge.

T5 will have the capacity to handle 50 million passengers a year — as many as Terminal 1 plus Terminal 3.

There were plans to build T5 even before work began on T4 and Jewel, but they were put on hold when Covid-19 struck.

Now that borders are reopening, people have started travelling again.

In fact, PM Lee noted that passenger traffic has already exceeded half of pre-pandemic levels and will only keep growing.

“Hence, we decided to go ahead and restart the T5 project,” he said.

The project will be a collaboration between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Changi Airport Group (CAG), and the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

According to press releases by MOT and CAG, the construction of T5 is expected to begin in about two years.

It will be operational around the mid-2030s.

A dedicated ground transportation centre will connect T5 to the rest of Singapore, ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger arrival experience. PM Lee said,

T5 will be a place that all Singaporeans can take pride in and enjoy.

T5 will be greener and more pandemic-ready

When the T5 project came to a halt, MOT, CAG, and CAAS took this time to review the terminal’s design, enhancing its sustainability and resilience.

To better prepare the airport to handle any future pandemics, T5 will have the flexibility to operate as smaller sub-terminals when necessary.

It will also have space that can be converted for use during contingencies like testing operations or the separation of high-risk passengers.

In addition, specialised provisions, including contactless touchpoints and enhanced ventilation systems, will be in place to help reduce the transmission of diseases within T5.

The terminal will also be greener and more energy-efficient.

Solar panels, smart building management systems, and district cooling combined with thermal energy storage in the building will reduce the carbon footprint of T5, earning it certification as a Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy Building.

Other exciting updates include the automation and digitalisation of airport operations.

This will not just enhance the passenger experience, but increase manpower productivity and ultimately create more quality jobs for Singaporeans.

New business & lifestyle destination beside Terminal 5

Right next to T5 is the Changi East Urban District (CEUD).

While details about this area are scarce for now, PM Lee described it as “a new business and lifestyle destination”.

He also said that with the CEUD, Singaporeans will be able to benefit from having more valuable jobs and opportunities.

MOT added that the CEUD “will create new spaces for Singaporeans to connect, work and play”.

Master planning for the development of the district will be done in consultation with agencies like the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

