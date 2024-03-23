18-year-old student arrested for suspected drug trafficking, 16g of ‘Ice’ found in Sengkang flat

Teen arrested along Compassvale Walk for suspected drug trafficking

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers recently arrested an 18-year-old student for suspected drug trafficking.

Prior to the arrest, officers found 16g of ‘Ice’, also known as methamphetamine, in his bedroom.

Three other suspects aged between 17 and 19 were also arrested in the same unit in Sengkang.

18-year-old arrested for suspected drug trafficking during CNB raid

The four teenagers were arrested on Monday (18 March) in a residential unit along Compassvale Walk, said CNB.

During the raid, CNB officers found 16g of ‘Ice’, a digital weighing scale, and several empty plastic bags and drug paraphernalia in the 18-year-old’s bedroom.

Preliminary investigations found that the 18-year-old was involved in suspected drug trafficking activities.

He was allegedly assisted by two 19-year-old suspects who were also arrested in the same raid.

CNB did not reveal the quantity of drugs that the 18-year-old allegedly trafficked.

DAC Saherly Bin Limat, CNB’s Director of Enforcement, said the arrest of the four teenagers is a “worrying sign”.

He stressed the importance of early education and intervention, urging parents to engage their children early to guide them towards a drug-free life.

CNB officers intercept car in Yishun & finds drugs

The raid involving the 18-year-old suspect in Sengkang was part of an island-wide anti-drug operation from 18 to 22 March.

In one raid on Thursday (21 March), CNB officers intercepted a car along Yishun Avenue 2 and found the following drugs in the vehicle:

9,991g of cannabis

1,126g of ‘Ice’

10g of ketamine

82g of ‘Ecstasy’

46 LSD stamps

3,812 Erimin-5 tablets

Officers arrested the driver and the passenger of the car. They proceeded to raid their flats in Woodlands and Sembawang where they found more drugs. These include:

66g of ‘Ice’

1,476g of cannabis

0.25g of ‘Ecstasy’

2 Erimin-5 tablets

19 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB — a depressant drug

The recent raids saw the arrest of 64 suspected drug offenders.

CNB officers also uncovered drugs amounting to a street value of about S$555,000 during their five-day operation. The breakdown is as such:

11,467g of cannabis

1,336g of ‘Ice’

10g of ketamine

6g of heroin

Three tablets and 82g of ‘Ecstasy

3,818 Erimin-5 tablets

46 LSD stamps

19 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB

10 bottles of methadone

Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis in Singapore may face the death penalty.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau and Google Maps.