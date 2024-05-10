SCDF extinguishes fire at Toa Payoh Industrial Park after 1.5hrs, fireman sent to hospital

Fire engulfs 2 Toa Payoh industrial units on 9 May

Two industrial units in Toa Payoh were engulfed in a massive fire the size of four basketball courts.

SCDF extinguished the fire after 1.5 hours having deployed 15 emergency vehicles and 60 firefighters to the scene.

One of the SCDF firefighters, however, experienced cramps during the operations and had to be conveyed to the hospital for precautionary reasons. There were no other reported injuries.

Fire breaks out at industrial workshops in Toa Payoh

SCDF was alerted to the fire, which took place at 3 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, at about 9.40pm on Thursday (9 May).

The fire was reportedly the size of four basketball courts and was contained to two units.

The two units in question comprised a car workshop and an industrial workshop.

Footage of the blaze showed bright orange flame engulfing the units, sending grey smoke into the air.

A crowd had also gathered near the scene of the fire, presumably to witness the firefighters in action.

According to CNA, nearby residents received an SMS from the Ministry of Home Affairs alerting them to the “fire incident”.

Firefighter conveyed to hospital after suffering cramps

In a follow-up Facebook post, SCDF said they extinguished the fire after about 1.5 hours.

However, one of the firefighters suffered cramps in his legs and was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for precautionary reasons.

SCDF said the firefighter was “conscious and stable”.

In a subsequent update on Friday (10 May) morning, SCDF said the firefighter was assessed by a doctor and did not require further treatment.

He is presently resting at home. There were no other reported injuries.

Also read: 3 individuals taken to hospital after industrial fires in Eunos & Defu Lane

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Facebook.