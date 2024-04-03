3 individuals taken to hospital after industrial fires in Eunos & Defu Lane

Industrial fires rage in Eunos & Defu Lane on 2 & 3 April

On Tuesday (2 April) night and early Wednesday (3 April) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called to put out fires in two separate industrial estates.

The SCDF reported that one fire broke out along a row of terrace workshops in Eunos, while another involved a two-storey building at Defu Lane.

There were no reported injuries, however, three people — two firefighters and one civilian — were taken to hospital for further assessment.

Eunos fire affected terrace workshops

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (2 April), the SCDF shared that it received an alert regarding a fire at 1049 Eunos Avenue 6 at around 9.15pm.

In an update, the SCDF reported the fire had affected three units along a row of terrace workshops upon their arrival.

A second update revealed about 70 firefighters and a total of 19 emergency vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire.

When the fire was under control, firefighters equipped themselves with breathing apparatus before entering the damaged units.

It was also reported that a roof from one affected unit had collapsed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after four hours. Nine water jets, an aerial water monitor and an unmanned firefighting machine were also used to put out the fire.

Additionally, SCDF noted that building materials and office equipment were involved in the blaze.

SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers in the area received an alert to avoid the affected area.

There were no reported injuries, however, a firefighter was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital after a smoke inhalation assessment as a “precautionary measure”.

Second industrial fire at Defu Lane

Shortly after the incident in Eunos, the SCDF received another alert to a fire at 30 Defu Lane 9 around 12.20am on Wednesday (3 April).

People in the surrounding area were again warned through mobile alerts to avoid the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters immediately deployed resources in an attempt to contain the fire which involved contents of a two-storey industrial building.

Five people evacuated the building before SCDF’s arrival, said SCDF in an update.

After about two hours, the fire was extinguished using four water jets and two unmanned firefighting machines.

Similar to the fire in Eunos, about 70 firefighters and 19 emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene.

There were no reported injuries, however, the SCDF assessed a civilian for smoke inhalation and conveyed the person to Sengkang General Hospital.

A firefighter also experienced heat exhaustion and was also conveyed to the hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

The SCDF is presently carrying out damping down operations for both fires to ensure deep-seated embers are fully extinguished.

Also read: Fires at Clementi & Bukit Merah involve mobility devices, 3 people taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Facebook.