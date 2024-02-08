3 Students In S’pore Aged 13 & 14 Arrested For Drug Abuse

13 & 14-Year-Old Students Arrested For Drug Abuse On 6 Feb

Three teenage students in Singapore were arrested for drug abuse on Tuesday (6 Feb). They were all girls — two were 13 and one was 14.

In a news release about the arrests today (8 Feb), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) reported that the three girls admitted to abusing ‘Ice’ together on multiple occasions.

Investigations are ongoing.

All 3 girls arrested at their residences

On 6 Feb, CNB officers visited the home of a 14-year-old girl. Upon searching her room, they found a stained packet of ‘Ice’.

They arrested her for suspected drug abuse.

From preliminary investigations, CNB learnt that the teen first began abusing ‘Ice’ when she was 13. She most recently abused the drug about a week before her arrest, together with the two 13-year-old girls.

Officers subsequently arrested the two 13-year-olds at their residences.

It was found that both girls had occasionally abused ‘Ice’ at the 14-year-old’s home. One of the girls first did so because she felt curious seeing her two friends consuming the drugs.

Officers also recovered a drug-smoking apparatus in the home of one of the 13-year-olds.

41.8% of drug abusers began before they turned 18: IMH Survey

Notably, CNB highlighted that the arrest of the youths echoed crucial findings in the Institute of Mental Health’s (IMH) 2022 Health and Lifestyle Survey.

Results from the survey showed that 41.8% of drug abusers began before they turned 18, which is the age group that the teenagers fall into.

Moreover, the mean age of onset of drug abuse is 15.9 years.

In addition, the survey found that the top location for drug abuse was at residences, with most respondents claiming that they consumed drugs at their own home, or at a friend’s place.

Curiosity and peer influence were among the most common motivations for individuals to abuse drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Sng Chern Hong, Deputy Director CNB (Policy & Administration), highlighted that all members of society have an integral role in combating drug abuse.

He added that parents should take the initiative to speak to their children about the detrimental effects of drugs, and urge them not to succumb to peer pressure.

