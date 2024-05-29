Man repeatedly attempts to stab motorcyclist with weapon at Tiong Bahru

Man attempts to stab motorcyclist at Tiong Bahru

On Tuesday (28 May), a man repeatedly attempted to stab a motorcyclist with a screwdriver at Block 54 Havelock Road.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at around 12.05pm on the day of the incident.

Both men were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be conveyed to the hospital, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

They were subsequently arrested.

Man carried a weapon & tried to stab victim repeatedly

A video of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on 28 May.

The site highlighted that the incident was a case of “road rage”.

In the clip, a man clad in a white shirt ran across the road with a weapon, in a bid to stab the motorcyclist.

At one point during the altercation, the perpetrator fell to the ground.

However, he continued his attempt at stabbing the motorcyclist.

Cries shouting ‘assault’ could be heard in the video. The motorcyclist also tried to kick the man while simultaneously filming the incident.

Police arrested both men

A Facebook user in the comments section claimed to have witnessed the incident that day.

According to him, the motorcyclist pinned the perpetrator down and held on to a screwdriver.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the accident scene today (29 May), two eyewitnesses shared that the incident began with fist-fighting.

The man then took out a screwdriver from his car. The altercation reportedly took place for around 10 minutes.

In a statement to MS News, SPF stated that the police received a call for assistance at Block 54 Havelock Road on 28 May at 12.05pm.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man for affray.

A 62-year-old man was also arrested for affray and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The police seized a screwdriver at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to the eyewitness for more information.

