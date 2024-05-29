S’pore Koon Seng Road listed among world’s most beautiful streets on CNT

Koon Seng Road listed among world’s most beautiful streets

Koon Seng Road in Singapore is listed as one of the world’s most beautiful streets on Condé Nast Traveler (CNT).

Described by CNT as “the most colorful street in Singapore”, Koon Seng Road is known locally for its stunning and colourful shophouses that line up beautifully.

Named among world’s most beautiful streets on CNT

On 14 May, Condé Nast Traveller made a list of the world’s most beautiful streets containing scenic 71 streets and roads worldwide.

Among it, Singapore’s Koon Seng Road is named as the 46th item on the list.

Among Southeast Asian countries that made the list, Koon Seng Road was named second after Tran Phu in Hoi An, Vietnam, with Soi Romanee in Phuket, Thailand following behind.

Paying homage to tradition

CNT further describes Koon Seng Road as one of the few places in Singapore that “that pay homage to a more traditional approach to life”, standing in stark contract against the more modern architecture that Singapore is known for.

The road was established during the early 1920s with a Chinese influence and has become one of the historical landmarks in Singapore with its pastel-coloured Peranakan shophouses.

Their colourful facades, intricate tile work, and unique architectural designs reflect the Peranakan heritage.

While it was constructed in the early ’20s, it wasn’t until the ’90s that the area was officially marked for conservation.

The area is a popular photo spot for numerous tourists visiting Singapore.

Here’s how to get to the road:

Koon Seng Rd

Address: Koon Seng Rd, Singapore

You can take the MRT to either Eunos station or Paya Lebar station, which are the closest stations. Then, you can walk to the place in about 17-18 minutes.

