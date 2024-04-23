Siloso Beach ranks 91st in list of top 100 beaches, provides contrast with busy urban life 

Sentosa’s Siloso Beach listed 91st in Golden Beach Award 2024

Singapore’s Siloso Beach has made its way into a list of top 100 beaches around the world

Curated by beach specialist and London-based startup BeachAtlas, the Golden Beach Award 2024 recognises beaches that have caught the attention of travel bloggers and influencers.

Siloso Beach was ranked 91st on the list.

Ranking based on unique criteria and influencer voting

According to BeachAtlas, six criteria were taken into consideration when shortlisting the world’s “best beaches”. These are:

Classic beauty – visual aspects DEI – inclusion and comfortability of visitors Natural diversity – flora and fauna Party and lifestyle – nightlife and ambience Community – impact on local culture and lifestyle Cultural significance – historical importance

After the top 100 beaches were shortlisted based on the criteria, 42 travel experts and influencers ranked the destinations, casting their votes based on personal experiences.

After a detailed curation process, BeachAtlas shared the beach rankings with the world.

Taking the crown was French Polynesia’s Bora Bora with its “crystal-clear waters by day and snap postcard-perfect sunsets by night”.

Located in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, the beach was labelled the “ultimate paradise”.

Coming in at 91st on the list is Singapore’s very own Siloso Beach, located on Sentosa Island.

Described as “a cornerstone of community life”, Siloso Beach is one of Singapore’s top spots with something for the whole family.

Juxtaposed to the country’s bustling city life, the entirely man-made destination offers a wide range of activities such as beach sports and indoor skydiving.

Other Asian beaches also made it onto the list, including Krabi’s Maya Bay in fifth place and Bali’s Kelingking Beach in 34th place.

Featured image adapted from Sentosa.