S’pore pet boarding company calls out fake message claiming it has 100 purebred dogs for adoption

Mutts & Mittens says message about purebred dog adoption drive is false & misleading

Recently, a message about a local pet-boarding facility organising an adoption drive for a hundred purebred dogs started circulating online.

The text claimed that a dog breeder was closing down and that the pooches would be “put to sleep” if they did not find a new home.

However, the pet boarding facility in question has since clarified that there is no such drive happening on its premises.

In fact, it has since moved away from the address in the fake notice.

Message claims 100 purebred dogs are up for adoption

The message begins by asking the recipient if they are interested in owning a pedigree dog.

At the same time, they’ll have the chance to save a canine’s life.

The message then says that “a hundred” purebred dogs of all ages, including Maltese and Pomeranians, are up for adoption due to a breeder ceasing operations.

“If they don’t get adopted, they will be put to sleep,” the message warns.

It alleges that the adoption drive will happen at Mutts & Mittens’ Pasir Ris Farmway facility.

Included in the message is a phone number that’s the same as the one listed on Mutts & Mittens’ ‘Contact Us’ page on its website.

Mutts & Mittens says message is false, no dog adoption drive happening

On Monday (19 Feb), Mutts & Mittens took to Facebook to make clear that it’s not having any purebred dog adoption drives.

After describing the contents of the message, which has been making rounds on Facebook and WhatsApp, Mutts & Mittens stressed that it is not associated with any breeders.

It added that it has nothing to do with the situation in the notice.

Additionally, the company reminded the public that it is no longer at Pasir Ris Farmway.

According to another Facebook post, its last day of operations at that address was on 14 Aug 2018 — almost six years ago.

Mutts & Mittens now has a dog boarding facility at Sungei Tengah and a cat boarding facility at Joo Chiat.

“We take the dissemination of false information seriously, as it can cause confusion and unnecessary concern among our valued customers,” it said.

It also urged the public to refrain from spreading the misinformation further.

MS News has reached out to Mutts & Mittens for comments.

