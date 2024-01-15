Shanmugam Adopts A One-Eyed Dog Called Princess, Wants To Give Her A Better Life

Shanmugam Adopts One-Eyed Dog From Shelter & Names Her Princess

Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam recently showed a softer side of himself when he shared that his family has recently adopted three dogs, including a one-eyed dog.

The adoption comes months after he had to put down his golden retriever Samson due to old age in Dec 2022.

Originally intending to take in just “one or two” canines, he ended up adopting three instead. Now, the minister is the proud dad of four fur babies.

He shared in a TikTok video that he chose the one-eyed dog, christened Princess, to give her a better life.

@k_shanmugam [My One-eyed Princess]We wanted to adopt one or two rescue dogs. We ended up adopting three dogs, so now I have four. Princess has only one eye, but she is just full of energy these days! ♬ I wish you love by laufey – Laufeys.child

Intended to adopt only 1 or 2 dogs, goes home with 3 instead

On Saturday (13 Jan), Mr Shanmugam introduced his one-eyed dog, Princess, to his followers on TikTok.

“We got her a few months ago, after Samson passed away,” he added.

Back in December 2022, Mr Shanmugam shared that he had to put down his golden retriever Samson due to old age.

At that point, Samson — who was also a rescue dog — had been with the family for eight years.

Mr Shanmugam revealed that they did not intend to adopt so many dogs at once.

They had actually gone to the shelter to look for just “one or two dogs”.

“We ended up bringing in three,” he said. “So, I now have four.”

Shanmugam adopts one-eyed dog to give her a better life

He went on to explain that they adopted Princess because she had just lost her eye.

“She had just been moved into the shelter and was totally lost,” Mr Shanmugam said.

He also noted that compared with the other dogs at the shelter, Princess did not seem to get as much attention.

“She was very scared about everything. Poor thing really,” he remarked.

As such, the family decided to bring her home to “give her a much better life”.

Featured image adapted from @k_shanmugam on TikTok.