Govt Determined To Keep S’pore Free Of Corruption, Says PM Lee In National Day Message

PM Lee Touches On Recent Cases Involving Ministers & MPs In National Day Message

Singapore is celebrating our 58th National Day after a month when cases involving our politicians have made the headlines.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong didn’t shy away from addressing these cases in his yearly National Day Message.

He assured Singaporeans that the Government is determined to keep Singapore free of corruption and wrongdoing.

PM Lee refers to 3 cases involving politicans in National Day Message

In the National Day Message for 2023, delivered on Monday (8 Aug), Mr Lee referred to “a series of cases involving Ministers and MPs”, namely:

He acknowledged that these cases had caused people to question the Government, saying,

Some have asked what these incidents say about the Government.

Issues come up from time to time: PM

In response, PM Lee seemed to indicate that no system is perfect, saying,

Such issues come up from time to time.

More importantly, when these issues come up, the authorities have always dealt with them properly and transparently, he noted.

This is a matter of protecting the integrity of Singapore’s system of government, which Mr Lee’s Government is “determined” to keep free of corruption and wrongdoing, he added.

Govt will maintain high standards

To that end, the Government will maintain its high standards, Mr Lee said.

That’s because Singaporeans, as well as international partners, have come to expect honesty, integrity, and propriety.

He noted that by doing so, they can also maintain Singaporeans’ trust in the system — which will help us work together to move forward.

PM address housing concerns in National Day Message

In the next part of his speech, PM Lee moved on to a pertinent concern of Singaporeans — housing.

He acknowledged that Singaporeans aspire to good and affordable housing, and the Government has invested heavily to build such HDB flats for us.

That’s why he chose to give his speech in front of SkyOasis@Dawson. While Queenstown is one of Singapore’s oldest towns, the Dawson estate has now been rejuvenated to become “one of our most attractive HDB estates”, he said.

In fact, he called it “a shining example of the Singapore housing story”.

Govt must ensure public housing is affordable: PM Lee

However, HDB flat prices have skyrocketed in recent years, giving rise to the phenomenon of million-dollar flats.

Mr Lee said flats in mature estates have better amenities and locations, so they’re in higher demand and generally cost more.

In time to come, more flats will be built in existing estates due to the scarcity of undeveloped sites in Singapore. Such flats “will naturally be in greater demand”, he added, and their prices will reflect that.

Notwithstanding this, he made a commitment to Singaporeans, saying,

We must still ensure public housing is accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups. We must also keep our housing schemes fair and inclusive for all.

To achieve this, HDB’s housing scheme will need to be adjusted, the PM said.

He will share how this will be done during the National Day Rally (NDR) on 20 Aug.

Making estates & homes more senior-friendly

One of the considerations the Government is taking in their housing plans is how to serve a rapidly ageing population, Mr Lee said.

While almost one-fifth of Singaporeans are 65 and older, this will become one-quarter by 2030.

Thus, the authorities are making estates and homes more senior-friendly.

This is being done in a number of ways, including:

installing more visible signage and designs building more pedestrian-friendly zones and rest points installing more senior-friendly fixtures in homes improving community spaces and building more Active Ageing Centres boosting programmes that keep seniors well and in touch with friends and neighbours

Extra help for older workers with not enough CPF

The Government will also help seniors in terms of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings, Mr Lee said.

For example, they’re enhancing the CPF system to ensure people save enough, and providing “targeted assistance” to lower-income workers.

But the PM flagged the older workers who haven’t built up enough CPF savings for retirement, saying they will require “extra help”.

He will elaborate on this at the NDR too.

He did, however, advise Singaporeans to do our part to “stay healthy and well” by watching our diets, staying active, and continuing to work as long as possible.

Never let bond between people & Govt weaken: PM

Mr Lee concluded by saying Singapore’s success is only possible because the people and the Government work closely together.

This gives Singapore “the edge” over others and we must thus “never let this bond weaken”, he said.

He also thinks we can look forward with hope this National Day as,

The best chapters of the Singapore story are yet to be written.

Watch Mr Lee’s full speech here, or if you prefer, read the transcript.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore on YouTube.