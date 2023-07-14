Transport Minister S Iswaran Was Arrested On 11 July, His Passport Has Been Impounded: CPIB

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Transport Minister S Iswaran Arrested & Now Out On Bail In Relation To CPIB Case

Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday (11 July), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has reportedly said.

His passport has also been impounded. Therefore, he won’t be able to travel overseas without permission.

He is currently assisting in the CPIB’s probe into a case.

Iswaran was arrested on 11 July

CPIB told The Straits Times (ST) on Friday (14 July) that the arrest happened on Tuesday (11 July).

This was also the day before the CPIB released a statement about the case on Wednesday (12 July).

In their statement, CPIB only said that they were interviewing the minister.

Hence, this is the first time news has surfaced of his arrest.

Iswaran out on bail, passport impounded

Mr Iswaran is currently out on bail, CPIB also said.

As part of bail conditions, subjects’ passports are impounded, they added.

While he can’t travel overseas without his passport, he can make a request to do so, the bureau noted, adding,

CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis.

Iswaran on leave of absence, will remain in Singapore

In a statement on Wednesday (12 July), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he had instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence (LOA) until the CPIB investigations are complete.

In a reported press release on Thursday (13 July), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the minister will remain in Singapore during the duration of his LOA.

During this time, he will not have any access to official resources and Government buildings.

Iswaran arrested on the same day as Ong Beng Seng

CPIB noted that Mr Iswaran’s arrest happened on the same day as that of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) Managing Director Ong Beng Seng.

The 77-year-old was spotted leaving CPIB headquarters on Wednesday (12 July).

He has also been released upon posting a bail amount of S$100,000.

Mr Ong is travelling overseas from today (14 July) and will surrender his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore.

No charges have been filed against him.

CPIB had reportedly asked the property tycoon to provide information on his interactions with Mr Iswaran.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.