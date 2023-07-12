Transport Minister S Iswaran Assisting In CPIB Probe, Will Take Leave Of Absence

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Transport Minister S Iswaran Assisting In CPIB Investigations

Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran will be assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) in a case.

As investigations are still ongoing, the agency did not elaborate on the nature of the probe in its statement on Wednesday (12 July).

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has been briefed about the case and instructed Mr Iswaran to take a temporary leave of absence.

CPIB unable to provide details due to ongoing investigations

On 12 July, The Straits Times (ST) reported that transport minister Mr S Iswaran is currently assisting with CPIB investigations.

The CPIB acknowledged public interest in the case, however, the agency is not able to provide further details.

Nonetheless, the bureau affirmed that it will investigate the case “thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law”, ST quoted.

CPIB also stated that Singapore adopts a “zero-tolerance approach” towards corruption.

Therefore, they emphasised that they “will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities”.

PM Lee concurs with investigations

In light of the news, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has also released a statement regarding on its website.

“On 5 July 2023, Director CPIB briefed me on a case CPIB had uncovered, and sought my concurrence to open a formal investigation,” noted the statement by PM Lee.

He confirmed that the investigations “would involve interviewing Minister S Iswaran, among others”.

PM Lee gave his agreement on 6 July and formal investigations began on 11 July 2023.

Additionally, he noted that Mr Iswaran is “currently assisting CPIB” with the ongoing investigations.

A copy of the PM’s statement was also posted to his Facebook page.

S Iswaran to take leave of absence during CPIB investigations

During this period, PM Lee instructed the Transport Minister to take a leave of absence.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport in his absence.

The arrangement will hold at least until investigations are complete.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.