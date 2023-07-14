Property Tycoon Ong Beng Seng Issued Notice Of Arrest Over CPIB Investigation Involving Minister Iswaran

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hotelier Ong Beng Seng Issued Notice Of Arrest Over CPIB Probe

The Managing Director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), Mr Ong Beng Seng, has been issued a notice of arrest in relation to Transport Minister S Iswaran’s CPIB investigation.

No charges have been filed against him, and he has posted bail of S$100,000.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has asked Mr Ong to provide information regarding his relations with Mr Iswaran.

According to HPL, he has been “fully cooperating with the anti-corruption agency” and has provided the required information.

Ong Beng Seng connected to Minister Iswaran’s CPIB investigation

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Mr Ong will be travelling from today (14 July), but didn’t disclose the purpose of travel.

Immediately upon returning to Singapore, he will have to surrender his passport.

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point,” said HPL in a company announcement.

Additionally, the company stated that Mr Ong will update the board “if there are subsequent material developments”.

According to CNA, the 77-year-old was spotted leaving CPIB headquarters on Wednesday (12 July).

This was after the agency announced that Mr Iswaran was assisting with a case.

Property tycoon well-known in his industry

Mr Ong is the founder of HPL, which owns the Four Seasons and Hilton Hotels.

HPL and Temasek were part of a consortium that bought Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) real estate assets in May 2022.

Most notably, Mr Ong played an instrumental role in securing a 2007 deal to bring the first-ever night race to Singapore.

CNA noted that he owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Last year, the contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years was signed.

Mr Iswaran, who is also minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, made notes about the renewal.

He said it would help “sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle”.

Additionally, it would draw “international visitors as travel rebounds” and generate “business revenue and jobs for Singaporeans”.

Based on a 2007 Reuters report, the duo had business ties when Mr Iswaran was at Temasek.

Ong Beng Seng still serves in HPL’s leadership

In light of the situation, HPL said that Mr Ong “continues to be suitable” as the company’s managing director.

He will thus continue to carry out his duties and responsibilities.

However, the board and nominating committee will “continue to monitor the progress of the matter”.

The committee will also “continue to reassess the suitability of the continued appointment of Mr Ong”.

