Toa Payoh HDB Unit Sold For S$1.42 Million, Most Expensive 5-Room Resale Flat In S’pore

Toa Payoh HDB Becomes Most Expensive 5-Room Resale Flat, Sold For S$1.42 Million

Last month, a Tiong Bahru HDB flat was sold at a whopping S$1.5 million, setting the record for the most expensive resale unit in Singapore.

Another property record was recently broken in the Toa Payoh area when a flat there was sold for S$1.42 million.

This makes it the most expensive five-room HDB resale flat in the country.

The record was previously held by a five-roomer at SkyTerrace@Dawson, which was sold for S$1.418 million.

Toa Payoh resale flat located near Braddell MRT & Caldecott MRT

According to 99.co, the 1,259 sq ft flat is located somewhere from the 40th to the 42nd floor of Block 139B Lorong 1A Toa Payoh.

That’s the address of The Peak @ Toa Payoh, a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat.

The place is an eight-minute walk from Braddell MRT and a nine-minute walk from Caldecott MRT. This makes its location extremely convenient for residents.

Furthermore, three primary schools are located within a 1km radius of the flat. These include CHIJ Primary School, Kheng Cheng School, and Marymount Convent School.

Not just that, the popular Catholic High School is also within a 2km radius of the flat.

As such, it is no wonder that the unit could fetch such a high resale price of S$1,128 per square foot (psf).

Flat was built as part of DBSS project

Apart from its convenient location, the high price of the flat was also attributed to the fact that it was a DBSS project.

According to 99.co, DBSS flats have a higher-quality finish. This is because the projects are undertaken by private developers.

Furthermore, as the scheme has been suspended, this makes them more valuable than Build To Order (BTO) flats.

However, this is not the first flat in The Peak @ Toa Payoh to be resold for over S$1 million.

In fact, according to 99.co, this is the 10th flat in the development to surpass the S$1 million mark.

