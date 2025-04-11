Volunteer TCM physician jailed after wife finds 137 obscene photos of clients on his phone

Volunteer TCM physician jailed after wife discovers 137 obscene photos of clients on his phone

A volunteer Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physician was sentenced to 12 months in jail on Tuesday (8 April), after his wife uncovered 137 obscene photos of female clients stored on his devices.

The 57-year-old man, Liew Meng Fatt, was exposed when his wife stumbled upon the explicit images and handed his electronic devices over to the authorities, The Straits Times reported.

Liew pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, while four similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He was not caned, as offenders above the age of 50 are exempt.

Victims photographed during treatment

Liew, who served as director of the Singapore College of TCM from May 2016 to May 2019, was working part-time at two TCM clinics between August 2020 and September 2022.

Investigations revealed that he took at least 137 obscene photos of nine female patients while they were receiving treatment in a clinical setting.

In one particularly brazen case, he took photos of a woman even while her husband was in the same room.

Took advantage of victims during acupuncture sessions

During treatments such as acupuncture, Liew would direct patients to lie face down on a bed in a consultation room.

He used these moments to secretly photograph his clients, capturing their exposed breasts or genital areas.

Liew later transferred the images to his laptop, where he edited them by adjusting the brightness.

His scheme came to light when his wife discovered the explicit content and handed over two smartphones, two hard disks, and a laptop to the police.

During sentencing, Liew admitted to viewing the images to satisfy his sexual urges.

Previously charged for taking upskirt photos

In June 2024, Liew was charged with multiple offences after allegedly taking upskirt photos of at least eight women.

He faced three counts of insulting the modesty of women and two counts of voyeurism.

Each charge of insulting a woman’s modesty carries a maximum jail term of one year and a fine.

For voyeurism, offenders face up to two years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

