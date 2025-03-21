Tanjong Pagar TCM massage therapist molests customer, sentenced to 1 year in jail & 3 strokes of cane

Massage therapist at Tanjong Pagar TCM clinic molests female customer

On Friday (21 March), a massage therapist at Sin Kang TCM clinic in Tanjong Pagar was sentenced to one year in prison and three strokes of the cane for molesting a female customer.

According to CNA, 31-year-old Malaysian national Tan Lok Kiang pleaded guilty to one of three counts of molestation.

The other charges, which involved the victim being touched inappropriately in other areas, were factored into the sentencing.

Due to a gag order, the victim’s name and age have not been disclosed.

Victim’s preferred therapist was unavailable

In December 2022, the victim visited the TCM clinic at 100AM Mall for a one-hour body massage in the afternoon.

As her preferred therapist was unavailable, she was assigned to Tan.

According to court documents, the victim undressed, put on a pair of white shorts, and lay face down on the treatment bed.

She draped a towel over herself before Tan came into the room to start the massage.

Asked victim to remove shorts & molested her

Midway through the session, Tan asked the victim to remove her shorts before stepping out of the room.

Confused, the woman complied and lay on her stomach, covering herself with the towel.

The massage resumed as normal when Tan instructed the victim to turn over, having her lie face-up on the bed.

While massaging her inner thighs, Tan’s hands grazed the victim’s private parts at least once, leaving her traumatised.

Court documents did not specify how the incident was reported.

Also read: Ex-Ng Teng Fong Hospital healthcare worker presses male patient’s genital while taking blood pressure, gets 15 months’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from studioroman on Canva, for illustration purposes only.