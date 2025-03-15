Ex-Ng Teng Fong Hospital nurse presses male patient’s genital while taking blood pressure, gets 15 months’ jail

Ex-healthcare worker jailed 15 months for molesting male patient at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

Danisha Nur Delisa Dewa, a 36-year-old ex-healthcare worker, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail for molesting a male patient at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

In Jan 2023, the victim was at the hospital’s ambulatory ward for a right shoulder surgery. Danisha was the basic care assistant assigned to attend to the victim.

While attempting to take the victim’s blood pressure, Danisha inappropriately pressed the victim’s private part thrice.

At the time, the victim was wearing a hospital gown and seated on a recliner chair.

The victim later asked other staff members if the contact was normal. A police report was filed after.

Abuse of trust as a healthcare worker

In court, the prosecution said that Danisha approached the victim by claiming he would be checking his vital signs. He then drew the curtain around the chair.

After drawing the curtain around the chair, Danisha tested the victim’s “reaction to an intrusive action” by lifting the victim’s hospital gown and asking if he was wearing underwear, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

After placing the blood pressure band around the victim’s right arm and starting the machine, Danisha pressed the victim’s private part thrice while asking if he felt any pain.

According to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Danisha left his post in June 2023 as his employment contract was completed, CNA said.

Danisha’s defence, however, suggested that the victim made the allegations up as Danisha was a member of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community.

He also claimed that the victim was homophobic, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Gets 15 months’ jail for molesting victim

The accused pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation and was sentenced to 15 months’ jail.

For molestation, Danisha could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or any combination of the penalties.

