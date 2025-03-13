Ex JC teacher calls 4 underaged girls ‘wives’ & ‘sex toys’, molests 1 at NEX food court

Ex JC teacher in S’pore makes lewd remarks towards 4 underaged girls, molests 1 in food court

A retired Junior College (JC) teacher has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl and making lewd remarks to her and three other underaged girls at a food court in NEX shopping mall.

The incident, which occurred on 20 Sept 2023, has left the girls traumatised, with one reporting the matter to the police the following day, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Ex-teacher sits between girls, calls them his ‘sex toys’

At around 2.20pm, the four girls, aged between 12 and 13, were having lunch at the food court after school when 76-year-old Lin Shipei approached them.

Introducing himself as a retired teacher, Lin found an excuse to sit among the girls and began chatting with them.

He claimed he was too old to teach but offered to tutor them in mathematics. During the conversation, Lin molested one of the girls, 13, by touching her back.

The discussion took a disturbing turn as Lin made increasingly inappropriate remarks.

He allegedly said he enjoyed teaching female students because he could hug them, before declaring, “If you were my wife, my life would be great.”

He then referred to the girls as his “sex toys” and assigned each of them as his “wives” from Monday to Thursday, adding that Friday was his rest day and weekends were reserved for trips to Malaysia.

Lin’s behaviour made the girls extremely uncomfortable. One of them lied that her father was waiting for her, and they quickly left the scene.

As they were leaving, Lin molested the same girl again, this time touching her left arm.

The girls were reportedly crying and trembling in fear after the encounter.

Police report filed the next day

One of the girls bravely alerted the police the following day.

Lin was subsequently charged with 13 offences, including indecent assault, attempting to insult the modesty of the girls, and violating the Prevention of Harassment Act.

Lin pleaded guilty on Tuesday (11 March), and his case has been adjourned to 18 March for sentencing.

Also read: 73-year-old man allegedly molests 4 women on SIA flight, faces up to 3 years’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Swee Choon and by MS News.