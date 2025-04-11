Young mum in China diagnosed with cancer holds living funeral in public park

30-year-old cancer patient in China holds funeral for herself

Upon hearing that her time was limited, a cancer patient in China staged a living funeral in a public park — an emotional farewell that moved countless strangers to tears and drew an outpouring of love both in person and online.

Three months ago, 30-year-old Jiang Yi from Zhejiang Province, who had experienced unusual bleeding, was diagnosed with small-cell cervical cancer.

As the disease had already spread when discovered, doctors informed her that she might have just two years left to live, reports the Southern China Morning Post (SCMP).

Maintains unwavering positivity despite life-altering diagnosis

Even as her health declined, Ms Jiang clung to hope, cherishing every moment with her husband and three-year-old son.

She struggled to walk and battled intense pain as chemotherapy took a toll on her body.

Still, Ms Jiang chose to focus on gratitude instead of grief.

“Jiang sees every day as a gift,” said Ms Li, Ms Jiang’s college roommate and close friend.

Holds a living funeral to bid farewell to friends & family

In late March, Ms Jiang decided to hold a living funeral in a park to celebrate her life, share cherished memories, and bid farewell to her friends and family.

Although her parents initially objected due to cultural beliefs, they were eventually won over by her unwavering spirit and optimism.

The event was captured on video and posted on Chinese social media platform Douyin.

At the gathering, Ms Jiang placed a radiant portrait of herself, chosen as her own memorial photo, and brought an easel and paints to the park — which people could use to leave messages.

She also displayed a poster detailing her condition which read: “Hello, stranger. If I am unfortunate, I may become an angel in two years. I hope you can leave me a blessing.”

“Please embrace the coming springtimes on my behalf, and live with twice the courage.”

Passers-by pause to offer support & blessings

Despite the drizzle, many passers-by stopped to write heartfelt notes and embrace her.

One woman hugged Ms Jiang tightly, reassuring her that things were not as bleak as they seemed.

She shared her own recovery from illness and told Ms Jiang she too would get better.

Another man wrote: “I hope every day in your future feels like sunshine.”

A young artist drew a heart and added: “Stay strong, and get well soon.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ms Jiang said even a stranger’s simple blessing revealed the warmth and kindness that still exist in the world.

Farewell at home & one final wish for her parents

The following day, she held a farewell ceremony at home, sharing a slideshow of her life — from childhood memories and career highlights to fangirling over her idols.

“Mum, Dad, don’t be sad. In my next life, I still want to be your daughter,” Ms Jiang voiced.

“If you cry now, then you mustn’t cry when I truly become an angel. I promise I will leave with a smile.”

She posed for photos with loved ones, raising her hand in a quiet gesture of strength and self-encouragement.

‘I’m not scared of dying’: She declares intent to keep fighting for her son

Ms Jiang said she’s determined to fight, not for herself, but to watch her son grow up.

“I’m not scared of dying,” she said. “What matters isn’t how long we live, but how fully we live each moment.”

On Saturday (5 April), Ms Li told a Chinese news outlet that Ms Jiang was undergoing chemotherapy in Shanghai, but she was in poor condition.

Ms Jiang’s courageous story has struck a chord on Chinese social media. Her video has since garnered almost 800,000 likes.

One user commented that her living funeral would trick death into letting her live longer.

Another added: “A relative of mine was in the late stage of illness. The doctor said two years at most, but it’s been 15 years now, and they’re still doing just fine.”

Featured image adapted from @姜一 (抗癌版) on Douyin.