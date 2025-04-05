8-year-old boy with rare cancer in China granted dream to be police officer on his birthday

Boy with cancer in China becomes police officer for a day

An eight-year-old boy battling a rare and aggressive cancer in China had his dream of being a traffic police officer come true when he was granted the wish on his birthday.

For one special day, the boy, Daoming, had the chance to become a traffic cop.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Daoming has been fighting rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) for four years.

This rare cancer, which originates in the muscles attached to bones, most commonly affects children, although it can occur in adults, as explained by Penn Medicine.

RMS can affect various parts of the body, and for Daoming, the cancer had spread to his brain and nose, jeopardising his vision.

Boy soldiers through chemotherapy sessions, radiotherapy & 2 surgeries

Tan Yongfang, Daoming’s mother, revealed that her son had undergone 18 chemotherapy sessions, 33 radiotherapy treatments, and two surgeries.

Despite facing immense hardships, Daoming remained incredibly strong and always showed consideration for her feelings throughout the ordeal.

However, in February, Daoming’s cancer, which had previously been under control, returned.

With only 10,000 RMB (S$1,840) in savings, Tan travelled with her son from Chongqing in southwestern China to Jinan in search of better medical care.

Mother wants to fulfil his dream of becoming traffic officer

Ahead of Daoming’s eighth birthday on 9 March, Tan reached out to Jinan’s traffic police via their social media account.

She inquired whether her son could fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming a traffic officer by riding in one of their vehicles or assisting in directing traffic.

Tan explained that Daoming was so fascinated by traffic police that he could not take his eyes off them whenever he saw them on the road.

The traffic police brigade responded promptly, and on 10 March, they surprised the family at their rented apartment.

They took Daoming and his mother to the police station, where Daoming was given a warm welcome by the motor officers.

For his birthday, Daoming received a bouquet made entirely of snacks.

He also had the thrilling opportunity to ride on a traffic police motorcycle and even sit in the newest police vehicle.

At the end of the day, Daoming was given a traffic police cap and a teddy bear dressed in a safety vest and police cap.

One officer even hugged him and promised to be there for him when he eventually became a traffic policeman in the future.

Mother ceases her own treatment to care for her son

As it turns out, Tan herself suffers from multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Due to the mounting medical costs, the mother ceased her own treatement after Daoming was diagnosed with cancer.

The family relied on donations and Daoming’s stepfather’s modest monthly salary of 3,000 RMB (S$550) to get by.

To support her family, Tan manages a social media account with 13,000 followers, where she sells affordable products.

Netizens offer donations via social media

Following the heartwarming actions of the Jinan traffic police, several netizens reached out to Tan’s social media account, purchasing her products and offering donations to support her family.

Tan shared that she had contacted the police with the hope of making her son’s dream come true before his condition deteriorated further.

She expressed her desire for him to live without regrets, no matter what the future held.

Liu Jingwei, the brigade captain, hopes that the day will inspire Daoming to keep fighting against the disease while giving him cherished memories.

The story touched the hearts of many online, with netizens expressing their wishes for Daoming’s recovery and well-being.

One netizen praised the Jinan traffic police for their kind act, saying the video made her cry.

“I’m getting older and can’t watch videos like this. As I watched, tears started to fall. I wish the little one a speedy recovery,” commented another.

