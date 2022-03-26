Haidilao Vivocity & PLQ Have 20% Off Meat & Vegetable Dishes After 10pm

With the recent easing of Covid-19 measures, many of us are already making plans to have meals with larger groups of friends.

And when it comes to large-scale dining, not many experiences come close to the comfort and satisfaction of having a steamboat surrounded by those we love.

If hotpot happens to be at the top of your clique’s list of preferred dishes, you’d be happy to know that Haidilao (HDL) is having 20% off their meat and vegetable dishes for customers dining after 10pm.

The promotion is valid at HDL outlets at VivoCity and PLQ mall every day except for public holidays (PH) and the eve of PHs.

Haidilao VivoCity & PLQ running supper promo

On Friday (25 Mar), 1 day after the easing of measures was announced, HDL Singapore took to Facebook to share about the promo that’s tailored for supper diners.

Starting 25 Mar, diners can enjoy 20% off their meat and vegetable dishes whenever they dine after 10pm.

These include popular dishes like thinly-sliced beef and pork as well as the large variety of veggies they have on offer.

Steamboat lovers will no doubt find the deal familiar, given its similarity to that offered by Beauty in The Pot.

Valid every day except on PHs & Eve of PHs

The HDL promotion is valid from Monday to Sunday except for PHs and the eve of PHs. It’s also only available at HDL outlets at VivoCity and PLQ Mall.

Here are some other T&Cs that customers should take note of:

Does not include soup base, freeflow beverages, condiments, side dishes, set meals, etc.

Promo cannot be used in conjunction with other offers and promotions

For the full list of information, check out HDL’s Facebook post.

Here are the deets on HDL outlets at VivoCity and PLQ Mall:

海底捞 Haidilao Hot Pot @ VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #03-09 Vivocity, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10.30am-2am daily

Nearest MRT: Harbourfront Station

海底捞 Haidilao Hot Pot @Paya Lebar Quarter

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road 03-11 to 12 Paya Lebar Quarter, 409057

Opening hours: 10.30am-3am daily

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station



10-pax steamboat for a much-needed reunion

If you and your friends are already making steamboat plans next Tuesday (29 Mar), here’s a deal that you might wanna take advantage of.

Surely, the 20% discount on dishes will go a long way in ensuring we’re not breaking the bank while enjoying some delicious hotpot.

