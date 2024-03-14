Temperature hits 36.0°C at Sentosa on 13 March, warm conditions expected for next few days

Sentosa records 36.0°C temperature on 13 March

Over the past few days, many parts of Singapore have recorded warm temperatures in the mid-30s.

This included a particularly high temperature of 36.0°C at Sentosa on Wednesday (13 March) evening.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) cautioned that warm conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.

On Thursday (14 March), NEA stated in a Facebook post that parts of Singapore have recorded warm temperatures over the past few days.

During this period, the maximum temperature recorded was 36.0°C — recorded at about 6pm on Wednesday (13 March) at Sentosa.

As for the highest daily maximum temperature, NEA said it was 34.8°C, recorded on Tuesday (12 March).

NEA said it expects the fair and warm conditions to continue for the next few days. Temperatures might reach 35°C or higher.

Those who’d like to check the latest weather forecast and heat stress advisories can do so via the myENV app, NEA’s website, or the weather information website.

1st half of March predicted to have high temperatures

Back in March, Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) released a weather advisory warning of wetter weather conditions for the first half of the month.

Despite predicting significant rainfall, MSS also noted that daily maximum temperatures on most days may fall between 33°C and 34°C.

Days with less cloud coverage may see temperatures of up to 35°C.

February similarly saw scorching temperatures, with most days having maximum temperatures above 33°C.

Jurong Island had the highest temperature in the second half of the month, recording a staggering 35.6°C on 29 Feb.

